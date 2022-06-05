Commerce Secretary Raimondo Blames Inflation on ‘Putin’s War in Ukraine’

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday blamed America’s struggle with inflation on “Putin’s war in Ukraine.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You heard Secretary Yellen say this week she got it wrong about inflation. In July, you told Bloomberg that inflation would be temporary about a year ago. As recently as six months ago, you were calling inflation, quote, a short-term problem, not a long-term problem. so, you got it wrong, too.”

Raimondo said, “So, clearly we are, and Americans are struggling with inflation, but I don’t think anyone predicted Putin’s war in Ukraine or various other things that have happened that have been unexpected. I still think we will get inflation under control. We just have to stick with it and see it through. You know, I think it’s worth noting that gas prices are up $1.40 a gallon since Putin moved troops into Ukraine. So, the president and our team is doing everything we possibly can to get inflation under control. The reality is the cause of this inflation is the supply chain problems that were caused by COVID we’re still struggling with. Putin’s war is driving the price of food and gas up. We can’t deny that.”

