GA Gov. Kemp: My Record ‘Is the Record that Can Beat Stacey Abrams’

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sounded off about his reelection bid against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

In addressing his big primary win over former Sen. David Perdue, Kemp said his record was one “that can beat Stacey Abrams.” He pointed to his efforts to cut taxes, increase pay for teachers, improve the state’s economy and combat street gangs.

“How did you win, and how did you win so convincingly?” host Trey Gowdy asked.

“We were just focused on putting hardworking Georgians first,” Kemp replied. “That’s what I told them I would do when I ran in 2018. I made two big promises; that was one of them — to put hardworking Georgians first. And the second one is that I told them I would implement things that I campaigned on in 2018, and we have done that — from the largest teacher pay raise in state history, the largest state income tax cut in state history, we’ve been standing with our men and women in law enforcement going after street gangs, and as you know, we’ve got a robust economy in Georgia. We’re the number one state in the country for business, so I just stayed focused on reminding people what my record was, but also that is the record that can beat Stacey Abrams in November, and that is what we all want, and that is what everybody is uniting around right now.”

He added, “[Georgians] do not want to go the way of Stacey Abrams. You know, Stacey Abrams is getting credit for Joe Biden winning Georgia and being president, and you see what has that is getting us — 40-year-high inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, disaster at the border, more rules, more regulations and more taxes. And that is what she would do to our state. And I don’t think that is where Georgians want to go. And we’ve been fighting against that, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

