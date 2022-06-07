Lee: ‘Worried’ Manchin, Sinema Are Entertaining ‘Build Back Better’ Reconciliation Package

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) voiced his concern with Democrats ramping up talk of a Build Back Better reconciliation plan.

After slamming President Joe Biden for having “decimated this economy,” Lee said throwing more money out was “like throwing gasoline on a fire and expecting it’s going to put it out.” Lee added he was “worried” that both Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) were entertaining the package but said he had “great confidence” in the two standing up to the Biden administration.

“I have great confidence in Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and their ability to stand up … to the administration. And every single time this goes through, one or the other — sometimes both — ends up having a concern,” Lee advised.

“I am worried, though,” he continued. “I’m worried that they’re even entertaining this at this moment. I wish they weren’t because if there’s one thing that we don’t need, it is this reconciliation package. This thing will do great harm to the economy, and so I hope they will continue to stand up to the White House as they have in the past, and they’re not going to go along with this because it would be bad for the country and horrible for the economy.”

