Israel Eurovision Contestant Booed at Malmo, Sweden Song Contest

Eden Golan, a Eurovision contestant from Israel, endured a torrent of boos ahead of her singing performance at the semi-final in Malmo, Sweden, which has increasingly become a city brimming with intense antisemitism.

“There have been several campaigns to block Israel from taking part in this year’s contest following the outbreak of war in the Middle East, and thousands of people joined pro-Palestinian protests in the city on Thursday,” the BBC noted.

The European Broadcast Union (EBU) rebuked calls to ban Israel and allowed the country to compete with Eden Golan as its representative. The audience booed her.

“Speaking on Sunday, the deputy director general of the EBU, Jean Philip De Tender, said if you ‘exclude Kan (Israeli public broadcaster) outside of these competition rules, that would have been a political decision, as such, which we cannot take,’ because it considers itself as an apolitical organization,” added the BBC. Golan initial wanted to sing her original song, October Rain, but switched to the song Hurricane. Eurovision’s 2023 winner Loreen told the BBC that she understood the protests but denounced those who booed Golan, calling it “not fair” and “unconstructive.”