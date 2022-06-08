Behar: GOP Opposed Domestic Terrorism Bill Because ‘Those Are Their Voters’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans voted against a recent domestic terrorism bill because they were “their voters.”

Discussing a congressional hearing on domestic terrorism, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It is up to us. You are going to make a decision when you go vote about who you’re putting in, who you want to take action where we need action taken. It’s up to us because they will only do what we tell them to do. So in your heart, will they take to heart what this man has said? It’s up to y’all? Or is this going to be something else that falls on deaf ears?”

Networks legal analyst Sunny Hostin said, “It’s going to fall on deaf ears. The Republicans voted down the domestic terrorism bill. That just happened a few weeks ago. Christopher Wray, I think it was two years ago, testified that the largest threat against the country is white supremacy. The FBI director testified to that. And the Republicans voted down the domestic terrorism bill.”

Behar said, “Those are their voters. Why wouldn’t they?”

Hostin continued, “Let’s talk about domestic terrorism and white supremacy, which is the issue he was talking about. Why did the Republican Party vote down that? When you talk about what happened on 9/11, right? And that was Islamic terror. That’s only 20% of the terrorism that affected this country. We upended our entire airline industry, our entire security system, and that type of threat never happened again. And 75% of the terrorism that happens here is from the political right and its white supremacy. We have done nothing to address it. Nothing to address it.”

Behar said, “Like I said, Islamic terrorists don’t vote for them. Domestic terrorists do.”

