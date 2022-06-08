Jim Jordan: FBI Is Purging Conservatives over January 6 Narrative

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said whistleblowers have brought claims that the FBI was purging its ranks of conservatives.

The Ohio Republican lawmaker said veteran FBI agents were being “run out” of the agency because they disagreed with conclusions about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

“[S]peaking of January 6th hysterics, we’re learning exclusively tonight about what’s going on inside the FBI,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Whistleblowers have told Congressman Jim Jordan that the agency is in full-blown retaliation mode, referring to what’s going on as a purge of agency employees who hold conservative views. One employee reportedly had a security clearance taken away, and then he was indefinitely suspended from his duty and got his pay taken away for disagreeing with their January 6 narrative.”

“Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, joins me now,” she continued. “Congressman, this specific FBI employee I mentioned, what can you tell us more about him or her?”

“Decorated Iraqi war veteran being run out of the FBI — his allegiance to the country is being questioned because he had the gall to say something that offended the FBI leadership about the January 6 investigation,” he replied.

“The other one is also having the same thing happen to them simply because, on an anonymous questionnaire, they said something that the leadership disagreed with them about January 6,” Jordan continued. “And I would point out, Laura, that we now have had agents come forward as whistleblowers, two on the school boards narrative, on the school boards issue, and four regarding January 6. That is a concern to us. But we have had literally half-a-dozen FBI agents come to our committee.”

