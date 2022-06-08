Kennedy: ‘Price of Gas Is So High that It Would Be Cheaper to Buy Cocaine and Just Run Everywhere’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) criticized the Biden administration’s handling of economic crises, including inflation and the price of gas.

Kennedy also ripped Vice President Kamala Harris for her focus on “root causes” and said President Joe Biden was “as popular” as a sinkhole.

Partial transcript as follows:

KENNEDY: Jesse, in Washington, D.C., when — when I feel inadequate, I just look around on really bad days I see liars and frauds and meat heads in every direction. This is what President Biden’s and Vice President Harris’ Washington, D.C. has given the American people.

And bear with me. Today, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was also captain of team transitory inflation announced that she is really sorry but inflation is not going to be transitory, it’s going to be with us for a long while. In other words, she does not have a solution to inflation but she really admires the problem. In other words, get used to it.

Meanwhile, her boss, President Biden, continues to campaign for more economic chaos by trying to convince us in congress to raise taxes by $3.5 trillion, by expanding an already generous welfare state, and by turning cops into social workers.

Meanwhile, I don’t know about where you live, Jesse, but in my state, the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere.

And in the middle of all of this murk and mayhem here comes Vice President Harris. She told us she has had an epiphany. She has discovered the root cause of illegal immigration and what we should do about it. She wants American companies to invest $3 billion, not in America, but in Central American countries.

Many of which hate us, some of which will steal the money, so those Central American companies will be more like America, and their people want to come — won’t want to come to our country. Now, this is not satire. She said that. I mean, I will wait a moment while you stop laughing.

She really said that. If the vice president were here right now, I would say respectfully, Madam Vice President, there is no force in history, none, more powerful than self-delusion. The root cause of illegal immigration is that people are coming into our country illegally and people are coming into our country illegally because you and President Biden are letting them in.

Enforce the law. Do what we were doing the day before you took office. And the American people understand that. And that’s why President Biden is about as popular right now as a sinkhole.