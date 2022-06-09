CNN’s Chris Wallace on 1/6 Hearing: ‘Very Powerful, Very Well Produced’ Horrifying

CNN political commentator Chris Wallace said Thursday on his network’s special coverage of the hearing held by the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 that it was “very powerful, very well produced.”

Wallace said, “Well, we have seen videos before. I remember that the Impeachment House Managers put together a very powerful video before the second Senate trial, but this does not lose its capacity to shock and disgust you and to horrify you. The idea of this mob coming to the symbol as it was called, the citadel of our democracy, breaching the walls and going in attacking, talking about ‘hang Mike Pence,’ hunting for Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House.”

He added, “There was also some, you look back at some of the things that were said, Bennie Thompson the Chairman this was a sprawling multi-step conspiracy to overturn the election and Donald Trump was at the center of the conspiracy. Liz Cheney said, ‘Those who invaded the Capitol were motivated by what Trump told them. Trump lit the fuse for the attack.’ It was a very powerful, very well produced, if you will, two-hour presentation.”

