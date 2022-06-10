Dem Rep. Lofgren: Trump an ‘Ongoing’ Threat to the Country

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump was an ongoing threat because he is convincing millions of Americans to not trust our election system by claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Melber asked, “Why does it matter that Trump, according to the evidence, knew he lost rather than was, perhaps, mistaken?”

Lofgren said, “Well, it goes to consciousness of guilt, but he also used this fraudulent election scheme to whip up the mob that we saw last night. So the fund-raising that he did off the lie, the agitation that he created at the mob, it was all part of the scream to overturn the election. The election is supposed to choose the next president and not the incumbents. As Liz said, he, on the morning of the 6th, he planned to stay in power even though he lost the election. That’s never happened in American history before. I think the threat is ongoing to the country because he is convinced millions of people who trust him, who voted for him. He has misled them into thinking that the election system doesn’t work so that he can seize power. That’s very dangerous.”

Melber said, “I hope people are listening to you. You put that very clearly, and that should be a baseline requirement for office.”

