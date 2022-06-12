Hutchinson: Many in Republican Party ‘Looking for an Off-Ramp’ from Trump’s Control

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that many in the Republican Party were “looking for an off-ramp” from former President Donald Trump’s control.

Hutchinson said, “I hope that the future of the Republican Party is different than former President Trump’s leadership. I hope we move in a different direction. I believe that what happened on January 6 is a lot at his feet. It was wrong for our country, and for him to continue to push that theory, I agree, is the wrong direction for the Republican Party.”

He added, “I think there is many Republicans that are looking for an off-ramp, new opportunities to define leadership in the future. And obviously, what President Trump did, there’s a lot of things that he did that were very good that the base and I agree with, but he got off track on Jan. 6, and that was a costly error for our democracy. I agree with a lot of the comments that he has responsibility there, and we need to make sure that’s clear. I think Republicans need to do a lot of soul-searching as to what is the right thing here. What is the right thing to say for our party and our democracy and our future and not simply appeal to the instincts of some of our base.”

