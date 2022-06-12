Raskin: Every January 6 Committee Claim ‘Documented by Evidence’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the House Select Committee investigation into the January 6, 2021 Capitol incident had evidence to back up claims made in the first hearing.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask you about pardons. You revealed this week that multiple Republican members of Congress sought pardons from President Trump after the insurrection. How many of your colleagues in Congress did that? And what evidence do you have? Because you know that Congressman Scott Perry is denying it.”

Raskin said, “Yeah. The seeking of pardons is a powerful demonstration of the consciousness of guilt or at least the consciousness you may be in trouble. That’s what’s so shocking about this. It’s not just one.”

Bash said, “You have evidence that this happened?”

Raskin said, “It is multiple members of Congress, as the vice-chair said at our opening period. And all in due course, the details will surface.

Bash said, “So, yes, there’s evidence?”

Raskin said, “Everything we’re doing is documented by evidence. Unlike the big lie, which is based on nonsense, as former Attorney General Barr said. Everything that we’re doing is based on facts, and this is a bipartisan investigation, which is determined to ferret out all the facts of what happened.”

