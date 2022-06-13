FNC’s Turley: Dems ‘Trying to Convict Donald Trump of Being a Terrible Person’

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley on Monday sounded off about the House Select Committee’s primetime hearings over the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Turley, a Fox News contributor, said on “Outnumbered” that House Democrats, in their investigation into the riot, were trying to convict former President Donald Trump of being a terrible person.”

“[T]his is a signature move by Speaker Pelosi,” Turley explained. “I was highly critical during the impeachment hearings. When in the hearing I testified on with Trump, the House leadership decided to forgo any investigation in the Judiciary Committee, the calling of essential witnesses. And then, in the second impeachment, she did one better — did a snap impeachment with no hearings at all. And this is a fairly common process by the speaker. She muscles through to make sure that she gets the conclusion she wants.”

“But I’m not too sure she is going to get the conclusion she wants,” he added. “I mean, she may be singing to the choir on this one. When people view this and say … there’s really not another side. It’s not another side as to maybe the riot was good. The other side is more what was the cause? What should be the focus? Should we be spending as much time looking at security? And the other thing that comes out of this hearing is that there is a lot of really brave and courageous figures here — Bill Barr being one of them. The system actually worked to some extent, but it depends who you’re trying to convict, and I think that so far, they’re trying to convict Donald Trump of being a terrible person.”

