John Mellencamp: Show the ‘Carnage of these Kids’ in Mass Shootings — Change Second Amendment

Musician John Mellencamp said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the news should show the carnage of school shootings to shock Americans into supporting altering the Second Amendment.

Mellencamp said, “I don’t know if you’re old enough, but I remember when Vietnam first started, and it was a conversation on the news. But then, when they started showing dead teenagers, people did something about it, and the country united. I think that we need to start showing the carnage of these kids.”

He continued, “If we don’t show it, they’re dying in vain because they’re just going to try to pass more bullshit laws like they’re trying to get through now. Show it. Show what a machine gun can do to a child’s head. It’s your responsibility as a news network to show it. Show the people what we’re talking about. Because just to go, oh, 13 kids killed, most people go, well, that happened again.”

He added, “We need people to turn in their guns. I understand people, you know, liking guns. I’ve got two kids who like guns, but I have to tell you, when the Second Amendment was written, they were talking about muskets. They were talking about muskets.”

Mellencamp concluded, “People say you can’t change the Second Amendment. It’s an amendment. It’s already been changed. So don’t say you can’t change the Second Amendment. You can change the Second Amendment. Change the damn thing.”

