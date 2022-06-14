Gabbard: ‘We Are at a Closer Risk of Nuclear War’ with Russia

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said while the Biden administration and Congress have made Ukraine a priority, there were other foreign and domestic threats persisting.

She also warned that United States’ Ukraine policy was putting the country at risk of nuclear war.

“Meanwhile, here at home, as you’ve been talking about, the American people are struggling,” she said. “We have, you know, record inflation, increasing costs of just about everything – gas prices, food, food shortages, not only here, but around the world.”

“We’re the ones who are paying the price,” Gabbard added. “The people of Europe are paying the price. People around the world are paying the price. And also, there’s that small matter of the fact that we are at a closer risk of nuclear war than ever since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and that’s a direct result of the decisions made by the leaders in this country.”

