Kinzinger: ‘I Can’t Support Donald Trump, Even if He’s the Republican Nominee in the Future’

Tuesday, on FNC’s “Your Would,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the Republican members selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a post on the House Select Committee on the January 6, 2021 riot, said he could not support former President Donald Trump, even if he were the eventual 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

The Illinois lawmaker urged Republicans to look elsewhere in his interview with host Neil Cavuto.

“Well, look, I mean, what Donald Trump has probably learned is, people you put in positions around the Department of Justice, etc., instead of people committed to the Constitution, you put people loyal to you. As we’re going to lay out in our future Department of Justice hearing, we came very close to the DOJ doing the work of Donald Trump and not standing firm,” he said. “And that’s the risk we run.”

“And so I can’t support Donald Trump, even if he’s the Republican nominee in the future. But I want to say this to my fellow Republicans,” Kinzinger added. “I think we have a really good shot at winning in 2024. Just look at the economy and all these other issues. Let’s put a person in there in 2024 who is committed to truth, like we learned in Sunday school, committed to the Constitution, and is going to raise money from you for the purposes they’re using it, not abuse you and your trust to raise money from you.”

