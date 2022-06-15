Rubio: If Pro-Choicers Were Targeted Like Pro-Lifers Have Been, ‘We’d Be Having Hearings’ — ‘All the Media Would Be Covering’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that if Planned Parenthood centers had come under attack the way pro-life centers have recently or if a liberal Supreme Court justice was targeted like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, “that’s all the media would be covering, and that’s all Democrats would want to talk about, and we’d be having hearings on it and CNN would produce one of those 90-minute documentaries on hate in America,” and that there’s a notion that “if the political violence is targeted at people we don’t like on the other side,” it’s OK.

Rubio stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:40:] “Since that opinion was unlawfully leaked, we’ve had 23 pro-life centers in America either firebombed or vandalized. We had an assassin or would-be assassin travel across the country and get to the doorstep of a Supreme Court Justice. Now, by the way, if that had been reversed, if it was 23 Planned Parenthood centers or a liberal justice that was almost killed, then that’s all we would be talking about, that’s all the media would be covering, and that’s all Democrats would want to talk about, and we’d be having hearings on it, and CNN would produce one of those 90-minute documentaries on hate in America, and we would have all that.”

“So, I think these people are indicative of that craziness, of the notion that, if the political violence is targeted at people we don’t like on the other side, then it’s — that’s OK,” he continued. “We saw that in the summer of 2020 with the riots, right? When they were burning police cars, these are some of the same people that were out there demanding the prosecutors not put people in jail and that we help raise money to bail out the people who torched police cars or killed people or destroyed property.”

