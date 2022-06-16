CNN’s Tapper: Ginni Thomas Behavior ‘Irresponsible and Inappropriate’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Thursday on his network’s special coverage of the hearing held by the House Select Committee investigating January 6 that Ginni Thomas behaved irresponsibly and inappropriately around the 2020 presidential election.

Tapper said, “Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has long been known as a very conservative activist. If you follow her Facebook feed, you’ll see that she dabbles in some of the more unhinged memes and allegations out there and has been for some time. But the idea that she played a role in trying to get people to come to the Capitol on January 6, but also in the larger plot to undo a democratic election, is staggering, especially given the fact that her husband was voting on relevant cases.”

Co-anchor John King said, “Staggering for a number of reasons. She has every right to have her political views, but she also has to understand what her husband does for a living. The big question here is, what was she involved in? Number two, will the Supreme Court ever develop a public, transparent set of ethics standards, not only for the members but for spouses of the members?”

He added, “Let’s focus on her. She was a Tea Party activist. She used to work on Capitol Hill among House Republicans. She’s been pushing this. You could tell from the Mark Meadows’ texts and now emails with John Eastman that she was saying be more aggressive, do more, push, push, push. Trying to get them to be more aggressive to challenge the election.”

Discussing an article by reporter Maggie Haberman Tapper said, “One of the things that she discloses in her New York Times report is the fact that some of these fringe lawyers, who were not in the fringe at that point because they had access to the president of the United States, but John Eastman and this other gentleman, Chesebro, that they were talking about insights that they supposedly had into fierce fights going on in the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, look. I have no idea where they got that information from, but if a Supreme Court spouse is out there doing things that, I think it’s fair to say we’re irresponsible and inappropriate for anyone, let alone a Supreme Court spouse. You have to ask, well, if she was part of their plot, was she the one giving this information?”

