AL Senate Hopeful Katie Britt: $40B for Ukraine ‘Incredibly Frustrating,’ ‘Definition of America Last’

Republican Alabama U.S. Senate hopeful Katie Britt sees $40 billion in aid for Ukraine as a mistake by policymakers.

During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Britt criticized a $40 billion appropriation for Ukraine aid as “America last” and listed several priorities that should have precedent.

“If you look at that $40 billion vote, and you look at the fact that was between that time period and September — I am all about helping Ukraine but handing them such an enormous amount of money when we have so many issues here at home that need to be addressed, that need attention from our own government — it is incredibly frustrating, and to me, it is the definition of ‘America last.'”

“It is probably because I am literally listening to people every day and whether it is people wanting to see the border finished in sealing and securing our border, and not just for national security but also we need to create an environment where we can drive up American wages instead of down American wages. If you look at the humanitarian crisis, whether it be human trafficking or fentanyl, I mean, I have seen, as we’ve discussed before, enough fentanyl coming from China across our borders that it could kill every single American four times over. And I’m telling you, I have sat across from parents all along this campaign trail who have lost children to fentanyl overdoses.”

“I mean, Jeff, I don’t know if you’re seeing that or your listeners, but it is real,” she added. “And so, just making sure we address these things — that’s what people want to see.”

