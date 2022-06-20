Dowd: If GOP Wins Senate, House Majority in Midterms It’s ‘Goodbye Democracy’

Former chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign Matthew Dowd said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that if Republicans won the majority in the U.S. House and Senate, it would be the end of democracy.

Dowd said, “It’s like Frankenstein made a monster, and the monster woke up and is now destroying the village and lost control of it, and that’s the way it is. Eric Greitens is a perfect example. He’s one step further than Donald Trump, who was one step further than Sarah Palin and Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee in Pennsylvania, who was at the January 6th and organized buses to go to the coup down there. He’s the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, so we can’t consider these people isolated. They’re the dominant theme of a major legacy party of the United States of America who has an opportunity to win the Senate and win the House this year 2022 is my fear because if that happens, goodbye democracy.”

He added, “The first thing the Democratic Party has to do we’re in a different time and old plans about talking about 22 different policies and what’s their plan on x, y and z — they ought to throw it out. We’re not in the normal time. They have to realize that a culture war and a war for America has been launched, and it’s launched for 10 or 15 years, and the Democrats think they’ll organize the kitchen at the barracks while the war is going on. Democrats have to step up and believe and talk like this. This is a war for the soul and heart of America.”

