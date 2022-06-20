Kennedy: Americans ‘Trust the Media Now Like They Trust Gas Station Sushi’

During a Monday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) sounded off about the U.S. Capitol Police’s arrest of a group of staffers from CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for allegedly trespassing in the Capitol.

Kennedy said the incident looked like “another example of a bunch of agenda journalists trying to make Democrats look good and Republicans look bad.” He asserted that the American people trusted the media “like they trust gas station sushi.”

“I don’t have any inside information, Bill, but I have read about this. And it looks to me like it’s just another example of a bunch of agenda journalists trying to make Democrats look good and Republicans look bad,” Kennedy declared. “And that’s why, you know, I’ve said it in another context, that’s why the American people — they are not fooled. They trust the media now like they trust gas station sushi. And the media — everybody knows that — not everybody, but many members of the media have no self-awareness. They think they are fooling the American people.”

“I’ve read they were knocking on Republicans’ doors and trying to catch them off guard. I mean, it’s just agenda journalism. That’s all it is — trying to pick sides,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent