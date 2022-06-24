Adams on NY Concealed Carry Ruling: Constitution Wasn’t Created When Bad Guys Had ‘Long Guns’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s edition of ABC’s “Nightline,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) responded to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s question during oral arguments over New York’s concealed carry law on why people can’t carry guns because they live in dangerous areas and want to defend themselves by stating that “We cannot go back to the days of the wild wild west when you had six-shooters. Bad guys now have AK-47s and they have long guns. When the Constitution was created, it was not created with this type of artillery.”

Co-host Byron Pitts asked, “Justice Brett Kavanaugh stated, ‘Why isn’t it good enough to say, I live in a violent area and I want to be able to defend myself?’ What’s your reaction to that statement?”

Adams responded, “We are not Jesse James and the Sundance Kids. We have a city of law enforcement officers, and we are a city of rules and a country of rules. We cannot go back to the days of the wild wild west when you had six-shooters. Bad guys now have AK-47s and they have long guns. When the Constitution was created, it was not created with this type of artillery. And I’m surprised that the judge is not clear on the realities that are playing out [in] America’s cities right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett