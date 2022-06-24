MSNBC’s Vance on SCOTUS Dobbs Ruling: ‘It’s a Very Dark Day in America’

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance said Friday on “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was a “very dark day in America.”

Vance said, “In this country, we’re so used to the courts as the guarantor of our civil rights. When states prohibited Black people from voting in the South, activists went to the court to make sure all people were treated equally in our system of government.”

She continued, “This is monumental because it’s the first time we have seen the court take away a right. And the way they do it, the context in which they do it, saying that there is historically no right grounded in the Constitution and its text or in its precedent or in our history that guarantees women rights to equality, that bodes poorly for other rights that have been the subject of the culture wars in this country. The culture wars that led to this newly conservative 6-3 really a super majority, if you count the chief justice in that majority on perhaps some issues.”

Vance concluded, “What we don’t know is what might come next. Could, for instance, Lawrence, the case that makes it possible for gay people to live in civil and marital unions, could that be the next case that falls?” she said. “Could there be other sorts of rights that are vulnerable? It’s a very dark day in America.”

