Ocasio-Cortez: SCOTUS Endangered ‘Lives of All Women and All Birthing People’ and Chose ‘to Strip Rights from Men, Too’

While speaking to CNN on Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that by overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court “chose to endanger the lives of all women and all birthing people in this country. But not only that, they’ve chosen to strip rights from men, too.” Because “the right to our own bodies and the right to form our families, this is something that belongs to all of us.”

Ocasio-Cortez stated, “I think what the Supreme Court just did is that they chose to endanger the lives of all women and all birthing people in this country. But not only that, they’ve chosen to strip rights from men, too. Because, frankly, the right to our own bodies and the right to form our families, this is something that belongs to all of us. And it does not belong to lawmakers. It does not belong to nine Supreme Court justices. It does not belong to those justices who were appointed by presidents, many of whom didn’t even win the popular vote in this country. This is the cementing of minority rule in a lot of ways. And we’re going to have to fight a long road to get it back, but we’re not going to give up.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett