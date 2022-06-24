Planned Parenthood CEO: Dobbs Decision Ensures ‘People Will Be Forced into Pregnancy’

On Friday, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson sounded the alarm over the Supreme Court overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

McGill Johnson declared that the decision “will ensure that people will be forced into pregnancy.” She advised that the “real challenge” would be that not everybody could travel to a state where abortion was legal now that abortion laws would be set by the states.

“This decision now will ensure that people will be forced into pregnancy — no question about that,” McGill Johnson argued. “We are going to do everything we can to help every person who needs access to care. They can go to abortionfinder.org to identify what state regulations exist and to help them secure appointments, but the reality is that 24 states in the next couple of months, as we see all of these bans come into play in all of these states, 24 states cannot absorb all of the health care of 50 states.”

“And that is the real challenge here. Right? That is the real challenge — that there are people who will not be able to travel,” the Planned Parenthood CEO continued. “There are people who will not have the resources. There will be people who, you know, are living in scenarios where they are not able to get the care that they need. And we are going to fight like hell to ensure that they can get the care and that we can help them get the resources, but the reality is this decision … will be impacting so many patients, so many people who won’t be able to get out of state, for sure.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent