Maher: Hispanic Voters in TX Telling Dems to Advocate for Them Not ‘Migrants Showing up in My Backyard’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said the message from Hispanic voters in Texas’ 34th Congressional district to Democrats was, “I’m an American now. I’m here. Be my lawyer, not the lawyer for the migrants showing up in my backyard.” And argued that “If you’re a parent and wanted schools to reopen a lot sooner than they did after COVID shutdowns, or think maybe your kid is getting a bad education partly because it’s nearly impossible to fire a lousy teacher,” you’ll see Democrats always backing teachers, “but I’ve noticed my kid is kind of an idiot. So I may be looking for new representation.”

Maher stated that the House seat in Texas went Republican because voters didn’t see the Democratic candidate “as their lawyer, that’s why. Their message to you was, I’m an American now. I’m here. Be my lawyer, not the lawyer for the migrants showing up in my backyard. Every month, I see a new poll reporting how much Latinos despise the woke term Latinx. It’s about as popular with them as a reboot of Speedy Gonzales. Even the country’s oldest Latino civil rights group came out against it, yet AOC keeps defending it, saying, ‘Gender is fluid. Language is fluid.’ Yes, and Latino voters are fluid, and more of them now than ever are identifying as Republican.”

He continued, “So are Asian Americans, whose support for Democrats is down 16 points since the last election. A lot of that is because, in the name of achieving equity in schools, Democrats in deep-blue cities have made it a mission to eliminate the advanced programs at which Asian kids excel. Asian parents said, okay, I wish all kids well, I’m not a racist, but I need someone who acts like my lawyer. If you’re a parent and wanted schools to reopen a lot sooner than they did after COVID shutdowns, or think maybe your kid is getting a bad education partly because it’s nearly impossible to fire a lousy teacher, yeah, you’re going to say, okay, congratulations, teachers, you’ve got yourself a good lawyer. The Democratic Party’s always got your back 100%. But I’ve noticed my kid is kind of an idiot. So I may be looking for new representation.”

