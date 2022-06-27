Harris: Administration ‘Looking at’ Travel Vouchers for Women to Receive Abortions

Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that in response to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration was “looking at” giving vouchers for travel expenses to women who leave their state to receive an abortion.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “What about the idea of financial resources? Some form of voucher for travel, child care services, other forms of support for people, for women seeking abortions in states where it’s not legal, but they just don’t have the means to go elsewhere.”

Harris said, “So this is something that we are looking at because we know, for example, in terms of how this is going to actually impact real people, over half of women who receive abortions in America are moms. That means that if they’re going to have to travel, they have to find daycare and pay for it. It means that they will if they are working, which most are, they’re going to have to have time from work, and if they don’t have paid leave, they are going to have to figure out how to afford it. It means they may have to put up money for a train or a bus or a plane, much less a hotel, and so we want to make sure that there does not result in extreme disparities or any disparities based on who can receive care based on how much money they’ve got.”

