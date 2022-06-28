MS Gov. Reeves: We Had Dem Speaker, House Health Chair When We Passed Trigger Law, Dems Have Moved ‘Far’ Left on Abortion

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) stated that the state’s “trigger law” on abortion, which has now been certified by Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case that overturned Roe v. Wade, was passed with a Democratic Speaker of the State House, Billy McCoy and when the House Public Health Committee was chaired by Rep. Steve Holland, a Democrat and this “kind of tells you a little bit about how far the Democrat Party has moved on this issue.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked, [relevant remarks begin around 1:50] if writing prescriptions for, dispensing, and taking plan C pills would be against Mississippi law.

Reeves responded, “Well, under our bill that should go into effect, that was passed, by the way, in 2007, it was passed with a Democrat Speaker of the House and a Democrat Chairman of Public Health, it just kind of tells you a little bit about how far the Democrat Party has moved on this issue. But our trigger law would not allow for that to occur because abortion would be illegal with the exception of the life of the mother and rape.”

