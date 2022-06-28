MSNBC’s Melber: Justice Thomas ‘Not Joking’ — He Wants to Jail People for Having ‘Same-Sex Intercourse’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network anchor Ari Melber weighed in on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion that the court should reconsider past rulings on contraception and same-sex marriage.

Melber argued that Justice was “not joking” and wanted to “go back to a time where you could jail people based on the intercourse they had,” such as same-sex intercourse.

“Justice Thomas writes in the same concurrence that he wants to go back to a time where you could jail people based on the intercourse they had,” Melber asserted. “You could jail, in a case that he picks, people that happen to have same-sex intercourse and put them in jail for that. He’s not joking. This is not a drill.”

He continued, “And the court has just proven that in contrast to most of modern history, with some rare exceptions, they’re changing the standard for overturning precedent, stare decisis, to simply, when they get enough justices on the court — it is not like they waited, the Trump era feels recent, this was the first big abortion case since they’ve had three Trump justices, and they are shredding what were rights until last week, and perhaps the court’s legitimacy along the way.”

