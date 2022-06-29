Dem Rep. Lofgren: ‘Limousine Lurch’ Irrelevant; Secret Service, Hutchinson Agree Trump Wanted to Go to the Capitol

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that she believed the “main point” was the Secret Service and Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, agreed that then-President Donald Trump was angry and demanded they drive to the Capitol on January 6, 2021 after his speech, while discussing the disputed “limousine lurch.”

Anchor Anderson Cooper said, “The Secret Service said today in a statement that the committee didn’t ask secret service witnesses to respond to Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony prior to yesterday’s hearing. Given that the committee knew what she was going to say, was it a mistake not to ask the secret service about it before she said it publicly?”

Lofgren said, “Well, she was under oath. And you know, all she did was recount a report that was given to her. She wasn’t in the car. And she told us under oath that Mr. Ornato relayed the story to her. If the Secret Service wants to come in under oath and say that they didn’t tell her that or what they told her wasn’t true, that’s fine. But it misses the main point, which is no one is denying that the president wanted to go up to the Capitol where this armed mob was attacking the Congress and trying to overturn the election. That is the main point, shocking as the story about limousine lurch was. The real legal import was that he wanted to go up there, and nobody is disputing that.”

Shortly after Hutchinson’s testimony before the House Select Committee, news broke via Twitter of the dispute.

A source close to the Secret Service says both men dispute Trump grabbed the steering wheel or assaulted an agent. They do not deny that Trump was irate and demanded they drive to the Capitol. (2/2) — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 29, 2022

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN