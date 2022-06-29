GOP Rep. Fallon: Biden Lifting Tariffs on China over Inflation Would Reward and Strengthen China for Bad Behavior on Russia

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) argued that President Joe Biden lifting tariffs on China to help relieve inflation would be “a band-aid on an arterial wound” of inflation caused by President Joe Biden’s spending and that relaxing tariffs would end up rewarding China for its bad behavior towards Russia.

Fallon said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:35] “Well, we wouldn’t have the inflation we do if it wasn’t for Joe Biden injecting trillions of dollars into the money supply. So, that’s really the root cause of inflation to begin with. So, if we want to solve issues, we should look at root causes.”

He added, “I think that’s a band-aid on an arterial wound, quite frankly. And it’s rewarding China for really bad behavior vis-à-vis Russia and the Ukrainian — the invasion of Ukraine. I don’t want to strengthen China and weaken the United States. And I think that kind of a move sends the wrong signals.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett