Blackburn: Keys to Solving Inflation Are Changing Energy Policy, Stopping Out-of-Control Spending

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) argued the Biden administration and its allies in the Democratic Party were “off message” on inflation, given some saw the solution to inflation as more government spending.

According to the Tennessee Republican, energy policy and government spending were integral to tamping down inflation.

“They are completely off message because the problem is they have driven this inflation rate to the highest point in 40 years,” she said. “And Shannon, they have done it through energy with what they have done to the Keystone Pipeline, stopping our domestic production. They could fix this if they were to change your energy policy. And also, if they work to stop the out-of-control federal spending. Every economist that you read is saying the two biggest contributors to the inflation rate are those two items: energy and the out-of-control government spending.”

“And as I’m out and about talking to county mayors and elected officials, this affects their budget because of EMS, first responders, police, sheriff’s school buses, all that use that fuel at the pump,” Blackburn continued. “And it is absolutely wrecking their budgets. We know with consumers; it is wrecking their budget. Every time they go to the grocery store. Every time they go to fill up the car. So, this is hitting people in the pocketbook, at the kitchen table. It is causing them to change the way they live, and it is frightening to so many Tennessee, and said I talk to every single day.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor