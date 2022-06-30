Howard Dean: January 6 Probe Showing Trump Is a Crook – ‘Filth from Beginning to End’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot was showing the American people that former President Donald Trump isa “crook.”

Dean said, “You got all this stuff about Trump and whether he is a crook, but it almost doesn’t matter whether he is a crook or not. I am for the rule of law, and I think he should be treated like every other American citizen. I will leave it to you gentlemen to figure all that out. But what the American public is seeing every single day is this guy is a crook. Because when somebody gets charged, the American people, contrary to the jury instructions, believes they are guilty. It may not be right, but that is how the system is.”

He continued, “I think the guy a crook. I grew up in New York. He’s never done an honest thing in his life. People don’t lend him money in New York because they know they will never get paid back, and all this stuff with Deutsche Bank. I mean, the guy is filth from beginning to end in his whole life. That is what is important.”

Dean concluded, “All this stuff about the hearing is pretty bad. Having a credible young woman come and say all this stuff and he threw the plate against the wall, that’s what people are going to remember.”

