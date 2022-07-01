Jim Jordan on Inflation: ‘Everything Costs More Because of Joe Biden’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to President Joe Biden blaming Russia for the record-high gas and food prices.

Jordan asserted that “everything costs more because of Joe Biden” and the “Democrats running our government.”

“Well, I mean, he’s wrong like he is on every other issue,” Jordan declared. “I mean, we know why we have inflation. They spent like crazy, they paid people not to work, and they drove up the cost of energy. It wasn’t Russia that did it. It was their crazy policies … that ended the pipeline, their policies that won’t let you drill ANWR, their policies that made it difficult to get leases on federal land, so everything costs more because of Joe Biden.”

He continued, “Food costs more, gas costs more; if you want to buy a new home, it costs more. Everything costs more, and this idea that, you know, somehow, Americans don’t understand. They do. There’s a reason, Ashley, that more than seven out of 10 of our fellow citizens think the country is on the wrong track — because it is under Joe Biden and Democrats running our government, and that’s why I think there’s going to be a big change come this November’s election.”

