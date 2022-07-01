Zeldin: Hochul Says She Doesn’t ‘Need to Have Numbers’ to Take Away Gun Rights, But Says She Needs More Data to Repeal Cashless Bail

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) contrasted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) declaration that she doesn’t “need to have numbers” to justify gun control proposals with her hesitation to repeal cashless bail due to a lack of data to justify repealing cashless bail.

After viewing a clip of Hochul responding to a question on whether she has data to show concealed carry permit holders are committing crimes by saying, “I don’t need to have numbers. I don’t need to — I don’t have to have a data point to point to to say that this is going to — all I know is I have a responsibility to the people of this state to have sensible gun safety laws.” Zeldin stated, “Well, this is A-rated NRA-endorsed member of Congress, Kathy Hochul, who doesn’t need the facts in order to take away the rights of law-abiding New Yorkers who want to safely and securely carry a firearm solely for self-defense. And when she was asked about the need…for cashless bail repeal, her answer was, we can’t do it, we need data. She’s all over the place.”

