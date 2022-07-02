Biden Adviser Sperling: Buttigieg ‘a Star’ We Have ‘Enormous Confidence in’ – He’s Done a Lot to Get Infrastructure Funds Out

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senior Adviser to President Joe Biden Gene Sperling stated Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is “a star” in the Cabinet that they have “enormous confidence in” based on his accomplishments of doing “an enormous amount to get funds out” from the infrastructure bill and getting “funds out to aviation manufacturing that was part of the American Rescue Plan that has strengthened supply chains across the board.”

Sperling stated, “We have enormous confidence in Secretary Buttigieg. He is a star in this Cabinet.”

Host Martha MacCallum then cut in to ask, “What is that based on, sir? On what do you base that on? On what accomplishments? What would you point do?”

Sperling responded, “We have an infrastructure bill going out on which he’s done an enormous amount, a bipartisan infrastructure bill on which he’s done an enormous amount to get funds out. They got funds out to aviation manufacturing that was part of the American Rescue Plan that has strengthened supply chains across the board. And what I’m saying is that I’m not going to front-run Secretary Buttigieg. He’s going to be speaking and addressing these issues. I’ll let him do that for himself.”

