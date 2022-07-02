Brooks: The Economy Will Be the ‘Dominant Issue’ in Midterms, Not Abortion

On Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that the 2022 midterm elections are ultimately going to be about the state of the economy and not abortion.

Brooks stated that the lasting electoral impact of the court’s ruling and the subsequent debate on abortion will be “Limited. I mean, it’ll mobilize some voters clearly in some places.”

He added, “My feel is, the election’s going to be about inflation, about the economy. 83% of the country thinks the economy’s in bad shape. That’s an unprecedented number. And so, that’s just, I think, going to be the dominant issue. And prices may go up and July 4 weekend and all that kind of stuff.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett