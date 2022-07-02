FNC’s Gutfeld: ‘Casting Shows Based on Race Rarely Works’

Friday, FNC host Greg Gutfeld responded to long-running “Friends” sitcom co-creator Marta Kauffman lamenting not casting a black character on the show.

Gutfeld mocked Kauffman and argued casting shows based on race rarely works.

Partial transcript as follows:

The white guilt never ends. Even for the creator of “Friends.” Yes, she churned on the sitcom she built to satisfy her Caucasian guilt. Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of “Friends” says she’s embarrassed by the show’s lack of diversity. And he’s pledging four million bucks to brand his university to support its African-American Studies Department. Kauffman also regrets her original name for the series, which was white people are awesome. I could have warned her on that one.

The show starred six best buds living in West Village Apartments they could never afford in real life. It became a huge success paving the way for such amazing spin offs. Like Joey. Said Kaufman in a recent interview, I’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years, admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago. But now, that she’s got fu money and gets royalty checks every week, a fat donation and make herself feel better is no problem.

Kaufmann adds the casting wasn’t a conscious decision based on their race but on their chemistry with each other, which is why the role of Chandler did not go to Mr. T. He would have been a great Phoebe though. Now, previously, Kaufman’s co-producer Kevin Bright, defended the casting choices adding, “I would have been insane not to hire those six actors. What can I say? I wish Lisa was black?” Who’s Lisa? Anyway, well, he won’t be working in Hollywood again. But the idea of casting shows based on race rarely works. Isn’t that how we got Kamala?

But it’s true. It would be nice to have more black characters on TV. I mean, God, I love “The Cosby Show.” Shout out to America’s dad.