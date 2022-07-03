Kinzinger: New Witnesses Coming Forward Following Hutchinson’s Testimony

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that new witnesses are coming forward after the testimony from Mark Meadows’ former aide Cassidy Hutchinson to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot.

Kinzinger said, “Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath. We find her credible. Anybody that wants to cast disparages on that should also come and testify under oath, not through anonymous sources.”

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “Congressman, since Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, have new witnesses come forward to want to speak up?”

Kinzinger said, “Yes. Again, I don’t want to get into who or any of those details, but – and it’s not even just Cassidy. By the way, she’s been inspiring for a lot of people. This happens every day. Every day we get new people that come forward and say, hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of a story I knew was important, but now that you guys are – I do see this plays in here. But, yeah, I mean, look, she is going to go down in history as – mean, people can forget the names of every one of us on the committee. They will not forget her name. She doesn’t want that. She doesn’t want to be out in the public spotlight, but she has a commitment to truth.”

