Rep. Fleischmann: GOP Must ‘Use the Power of the Purse’ After Midterms to ‘Get America Back on Track’

Saturday on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) said the GOP needed to utilize the “power of the purse” after taking back control of the House and Senate.

Fleischmann predicted the GOP would seize control of each chamber and said electing a Republican president would “get America back on track.” He also emphasized the importance of keeping money “out of the hands of this radical left-wing administration for the next two years.”

“[L]et’s be optimistic,” Fleischmann stated. “What we will do, and we will win the House, and we will win the Senate because the American people are totally, and should be totally, disgusted with this administration at every level. But when we take that back, we’re going to have to block and tackle, and play defense, and use the power of the purse.”

“What we’re going to have to start doing is funding those things, and be very direct, that will protect our border and making absolutely certain that we keep dollars out of the hands of this radical left-wing administration for the next two years,” the Tennessee Republican lawmaker added. “Elect a Republican president, and get America back on track.”

