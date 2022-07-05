McCaskill: Vote to ‘Get Rid of People’ Who Want High-Capacity Magazines Available

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on “Deadline” that people need to use their voices at the ballot box in the November midterm elections “to get rid of people who think we have to have high-capacity magazines available.”

McCaskill said, “It is really hard to kind of grapple with the notion that we’ve gotten to the point that 40,000 people die every year that never make a headline. We’re not talking about the young lives that were lost in Kansas City today or the lives that were lost in Gary, Indiana, or in Chicago or New York or Philadelphia or Boston or small communities across this country where a young child gets ahold of a gun that has not been stored safely. Our love affair with guns has turned into a massive cause of death in this country. I understand that it is kind of bred into our culture in some ways, this love affair with guns, but you know, somebody on Twitter today had a sarcastic tweet that I thought was pretty clever. He said a well-regulated militia went to the top of a building in a small community and took aim at strollers and lawn chairs and massacred a lot of people, and the mindless thoughts and prayers were the only thing that came in afterward. I do think that that phrase, ‘a well-regulated militia,’ is forgotten by Republicans and not embraced enough by Democrats. We can do something about this.”

She added, “It’s about using your voice at the ballot box to get rid of people who think we have to have high-capacity magazines available to young men who are searching for some kind of fame in all the worst ways you can possibly imagine.”

