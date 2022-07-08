FNC’s Turley Slams Biden Claims on Abortion — ‘Entirely and Demonstrably Untrue’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley blasted President Joe Biden’s remarks before signing an executive order on abortion access.

Turley noted that Biden referred to the U.S. Supreme Court justices that ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade as “extremists,” which the Fox News contributor said was “unfair.” He added that Biden was not telling the truth when he argued the court didn’t consider early English and American cases on abortion.

“There was much about these remarks that were quite curious,” Turley advised. “First of all, he seemed to refer to Griswold as standing for the opposite of what Griswold stands for. I mean, Griswold was the protection of that right. He seemed to refer to it as the rejection of the right to use contraception.”

He continued, “But there were some unfair moments directed at the court, not just calling them repeatedly, the justices, ‘extremists,’ but, you know, he says, as you noted, that they didn’t consider the early English and American cases on abortion. That’s entirely and demonstrably untrue. Now, you could disagree with how they view that history, but to say that they ignored it was really quite unfair. But there were other aspects that I expect justices were probably grinding their teeth when listening to this.”

