GOP Rep. Babin on Border Crisis: ‘We Have Got to Declare This an Official Invasion’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) lamented the Biden administration’s efforts at the border.

After emphasizing that the border crisis was “getting worse and worse,” Babin said that the United States needed to declare the influx of immigrants “an official invasion.”

“[I]t’s getting worse and worse, and I would say I think it’s important for us to remember that under Biden and Mayorkas, his appointee, they have erased all of our immigration and border control,” Babin outlined. “They have created an unending flood of illegal immigration. They are doubling down, tripling down. We had the worst month — 239,000 came across in May. We don’t even have the numbers for June yet, And we have 53 dead illegal aliens who were left cruelly to die in a tractor-trailer.”

“We have got to declare this an official invasion,” he continued. “I think the courts are going to have to rule that this is true — that states have to be able to stand up and defend themselves against a derelict president and a secretary of Homeland Security. We’re being inundated and overrun. We cannot tolerate or sustain it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent