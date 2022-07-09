Labor Sec’y Walsh: We Have Inflation Because We Don’t Produce Enough in U.S. and War Is Increasing Oil Cost

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh urged Congress to pass legislation on manufacturing computer chips in the United States by arguing that we have inflation because “we don’t build enough product in the United States of America,” and also said that inflation is being caused by “outside factors.” And that one factor is “What’s happening in Ukraine” with the price of oil.

Walsh stated, “We are in a global — we are dealing with inflation today because we’re not — we don’t build enough product in the United States of America, and we have an opportunity to make computer chips in the United States of America, not be reliant on foreign imports for those chips.” And criticized Congress for “playing games” on computer chips legislation.

Earlier in the interview, Walsh stated, “Inflation’s tricky because it’s global. It’s not — and there [are] a lot of other, outside factors. What’s happening in Ukraine with the cost of oil and wheat and other things, what’s happening with the pandemic, we have supply chain issues, China was shut down for six months — not six months — China was shut down a few months ago because the rates of COVID were up there.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett