GOP Rep. Jackson: ‘The Biden Administration Is so Out of Touch’ — ‘Nut Jobs’ Are Running this Country

Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) blasted the Biden administration over its handling of the border crisis and the Hispanic community.

Jackson described both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as embarrassments.

“[I] can’t decide who’s a bigger embarrassment right now — President Biden or this birthing person that is our vice president right now, Kamala Harris,” Jackson declared. “She’s done absolutely nothing to control what’s happening at the border.”

The Texas Republican lawmaker noted first lady Jill Biden’s gaffe with the Latino community in which she said they were “as unique as the breakfast tacos.” He said the administration was “so out of touch” and lamented that “nut jobs” were running the country.

“Rob, I grew up in a community that was almost 60% Hispanic,” he advised. “I can tell you right now that Hispanic people in this country are no more excited about the schools going out and try to chemically castrate and physically mutilate their young boys and make them girls and give mastectomies to their girls and make them boys than any other race in this country.”

“The Biden administration is so out of touch with what people in this country want and need, and the … entire administration is being driven by this far-left progressive, radical — just nut jobs that are driving this country right now. I can’t believe it’s actually happening,” Jackson concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent