MSNBC’s McCaskill: ‘Mountain of Evidence’ Trump Committed Crime

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday, after her network’s coverage of the House Select Committee’s January 6 hearings, there was now a “mountain of evidence” former President Donalds Trump committed crimes.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Liz Cheney in what has is becoming I think we can call it on-brand for her revealing some really stunning testimony that Donald Trump himself engaged in what could only be described as witness tampering.”

McCaskill said, “Yeah, you know, I’m struck right at this moment, Nicolle, with the stark realization, and that is everything we’ve heard in these committee hearings stands for the proposition that so far our rule of law has failed because this man is continuing to use a seditious lie lies to try to hold on to power in this country, is illegally pressuring witnesses to not give testimony to one of the branches of government that has a sacred obligation to protect the Constitution. I mean, if you think about it, we have candidates all over the country proudly campaigning on this seditious lie. It is time. I feel very strongly that there is a mountain of evidence now about this man’s state of mind and exactly what went down, and that when he couldn’t do it legally, he said screw the law. I don’t care about the law. I want to hold on to power, and that is a crime.”

