Blackburn: Biden ‘Very Unfriendly and Very Uncaring’ About Gas Prices

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) lamented President Joe Biden’s lack of effort to solve the nation’s high gas prices by drilling domestically.

Blackburn said Biden was “unfriendly and uncaring about what the American public is facing every time they go fill up the pump.”

“When you talk — whether it’s a large oil company, independents or wildcatters, they will, everyone, tell you they have the ability to produce more,” Blackburn emphasized. “They have not been able to get drill permits for existing leases, and they want them. He needs to go back to fracking. He needs to allow more natural gas — the cleanest fuel — into the pipeline.”

“What he needs to do is restart the Keystone; go back and drill in Alaska,” she continued. “Taking a million acres offline in Alaska is wrong. Go back offshore. Go down to Louisiana. Talk to some of those guys that are there in the Gulf. There are things he could do today. You know, the oil industry and oil futures work off of certainty, and they are looking for that certainty. They are not getting it from this president. He has proven to be very unfriendly and very uncaring about what the American public is facing every time they go fill up the pump.”

