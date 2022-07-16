Angus King: We’re ‘Five Years Behind’ China on Hypersonic Weapons

During portions of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Friday’s edition of “Special Report,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) stated that both China and Russia “got ahead” of the United States on hypersonic weapons technology, and that he believes we’re “five years behind” China in the technology.

King stated, “Frankly, the Chinese and the Russians just plain got ahead of us.”

He also said, “We’re probably, I think, five years behind, in terms of where the Chinese are.” And “They don’t mind failing at tests. We have this idea that we’ve got to get it exactly right and every test has to be a success. They have [had] a series of failures, [from] each one of which, they’ve learned something.”

