Cotton Calls on Biden to Work with Saudi Arabia Rather than ‘Treat Them Like a Pariah’

This week on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) urged President Joe Biden to “find a way to work with the Saudi government going forward.”

Cotton admitted that Saudi Arabia was not a “perfect partner” but said the Middle Eastern country had been a “reliable” ally against Iran. He decried Biden’s remarks about ostracizing the Saudis and treating them as a “pariah.”

“[T]he Saudi government and Trump administration addressed the regrettable killing of Jamal Khashoggi four years ago. What we have to realize, though, is that Saudi Arabia has been a partner for 80 years. Are they a perfect partner? No, but no one is. And if we only took perfect partners … we would have no partners or allies. It’s a dangerous world out there. It’s not a church picnic. We take our allies where we can find them. Saudi Arabia, like so many other Arab nations, have been reliable allies against Iran, which still to this day chants’ Death to America.'”

“And for 80 years, American presidents of both parties have figured out ways to work with Saudi Arabia,” he continued. “Joe Biden comes along though says he’s going to treat them like a pariah and ostracize them. And it’s not surprising that he didn’t accomplish much on this trip for that reason. I hope he can find a way to work with the Saudi government going forward as it works ever more closely with other friends we have in the region like Israel to try to stand up to Iran’s campaign of terror and imperial aggression. It would make us all safer.”

