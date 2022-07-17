MSNBC’s Tur: ‘People Dont Trust Us — They Don’t Believe Us’

In a recent interview with The Hill, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur touched on the distrust of the media across the American people.

Noting a new Gallup poll that showed the trust in the media was at “an all-time low,” Tur lamented that “people don’t trust us.” She questioned if the way she was doing her job was “doing more harm than good.”

“There was just a Gallup poll out today that shows that the trust in media, in newspapers and television is hitting an all-time low. People don’t trust us,” Tur outlined. “They don’t believe us, and it makes me wonder if this job, as I’m currently doing it, is effective but if it’s doing more harm than good. I don’t have a good answer for that, so those thoughts linger in the back of my mind. They linger, though, because I do love it, and I do think it’s important. And I’m hoping to find a way to better communicate with people.”

Tur later acknowledged the media struggled to cover former President Donald Trump and his tweets, which she said “made it seem like we were only out to get Donald Trump.”

“[I] think that hurt our credibility in the long run,” she advised.

