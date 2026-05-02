FBI Director Kash Patel on Comey Indictment: He Will ‘Have His Day in Court’

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel vowed that former FBI Director James Comey, who was recently indicted for a second time, would “have his day in court.”

In a weekly internal update, Patel spoke about the recent assassination attempt against President Donald Trump that occurred as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was taking place, and about how the FBI takes “seriously all threats to the life” of President Trump. Patel highlighted how FBI agents were “put to the test when an attacker attempted to break through a security checkpoint, seeking to” assassinate Trump and other administration officials.

He continued:

That’s why, after diligent work by our investigators to follow the facts and the law, a grand jury indicted former Director James Comey this week on two felony counts for making threats to harm President Trump. Like any other citizen, Mr. Comey will now have his day in court.

Patel’s words come days after the Department of Justice indicted Comey in “relation to an Instagram photo he posted of an ‘8647’ shell formation on a beach,” Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported:

Fox News reported that this indictment may be in relation to an Instagram photo he posted of an “8647” shell formation on a beach. He later deleted the post and claimed that he did not mean to associate the message with a threat against Donald Trump. He wrote in May 2025, “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

Breitbart News also reported that an arrest warrant was issued for Comey, in contrast to “the mere issuance of a summons after his previous indictment in September 2025 on one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.”